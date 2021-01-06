First Internet Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 20

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.