 

SPAR Group Announces Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 22:05  |  42   |   |   

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRP), a leading supplier of retail merchandising, business technology and other marketing services in 10 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 22, 2021.

Commenting on the share repurchase program, Arthur H. Baer, chairman of the board of directors of SPAR Group said, “The share repurchase plan reflects the board and management’s continued commitment to increasing shareholder value and confidence in the long-term core value of the Company.”

The Company currently has approximately 21.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Purchases made pursuant to the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program will be made in either the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without notice. Share repurchases will be funded with cash on hand and internally generated funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores; as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied projects and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan, in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories "on the shelf" in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey.   For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

