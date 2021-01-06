argenx and Zai Lab Announce Strategic Collaboration for Efgartigimod in Greater China

BREDA, the Netherlands and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- argenx SE (Euronext & NASDAQ: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of efgartigimod in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

“Through this collaboration with Zai Lab, we are expanding our global footprint in one of the world’s fastest growing markets and reaching more people living with severe autoimmune diseases. By leveraging Zai Lab’s strong local expertise within Greater China and proven development capabilities, we aim to provide broad access to efgartigimod in these important markets as well as accelerate the number of autoimmune indications in clinical development,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “We believe that Zai Lab is the ideal partner for us ahead of our first potential approval of efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in the U.S. and we are aligned in our mutual passion to bring potential innovative immunology therapies to patients in need.”

“argenx is building a leading immunology company and we are excited to collaborate with them during this important time. Efgartigimod is being evaluated in a broad range of autoimmune diseases and we look forward to bringing this potentially first-in-class product to patients in Greater China,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “This collaboration also significantly expands and strengthens our pipeline in severe autoimmune diseases, where there is an urgent and serious need for new therapeutic options.”