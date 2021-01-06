Cardlytics to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, today announced it will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.