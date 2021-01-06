Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 4, 2021

12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time



LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Strategic Income” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, www.oaktreestrategicincome.com.

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10151068, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.