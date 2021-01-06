Collegium Provides 2021 Financial Guidance

STOUGHTON, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced its 2021 full-year financial guidance.

“Collegium achieved a financially transformative year in 2020, driven by Xtampza ER growth and the acquisition of the Nucynta franchise. We delivered on our broad operational objectives and prioritized the health and safety of our people, customers and the communities that we serve,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “As we head into 2021, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being the leader in responsible pain management, maximizing the potential of our differentiated pain portfolio and creating value for our shareholders.”

“Our 2021 revenue outlook is supported by Xtampza ER growth, stable profit contribution from the Nucynta franchise and a commitment to leverage our cost structure,” said Paul Brannelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. “This year, we expect to generate significant cash flow from operations and will deploy our balance sheet in a disciplined manner that invests in the long-term growth of our company.”

Financial Guidance for 2021

Xtampza ER revenues are expected in the range of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

Nucynta franchise revenues are expected in the range of $175.0 million to $185.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding stock-based compensation) is expected in the range of $160.0 million to $170.0 million

Total operating expenses are expected in the range of $125.0 million to $135.0 million

Collegium is not providing forward-looking guidance for its full-year 2021 U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.