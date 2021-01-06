Kadant Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021

 

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies based on a detailed analysis of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) factors. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Our focus on helping our customers efficiently use renewable natural resources in their manufacturing processes plays an important role in our customers’ efforts to achieve their own sustainability goals, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list, which spans 14 industries, recognizes 400 companies with the highest scores as the most responsible companies in the United States.  

More information about the 2021 rankings is available at www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021. All registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. Kadant’s most recent corporate sustainability report can be viewed at www.kadant.com/en/about-us/sustainability. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on ESG initiatives, is structured according to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) best practices for corporate sustainability reporting and addresses those factors most relevant to the Company’s stakeholders.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our products, technologies, and markets. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com


Disclaimer

