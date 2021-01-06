AGTC to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference held January 11 – 14, 2021.



The fireside chat will be available to view on-demand beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00AM ET through the entirety of the conference and available by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations.