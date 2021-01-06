No further action is required by existing shareholders and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Corporation's new name.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to “Dominion Lending Centres Inc.” (“DLC” or the “Corporation”) and its class A common shares will trade under the symbol TSXV: DLCG effective at the market open on Friday, January 8, 2021. DLC’s new CUSIP number is 257414102.

In light of the name change and recent reorganization, the Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has launched a new website at www.dlcg.ca.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

DLC group of companies is Canada’s leading and largest mortgage brokerage with over $40 billion in funded mortgages in 2019. DLC group of companies operates through four main subsidiaries, Dominion Lending Centres, Mortgage Centre Canada, Mortgage Architects and Newton Connectivity Systems and has operations in all 13 provinces and territories. DLC group of companies’ extensive network includes ~6,000 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC group of companies was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.