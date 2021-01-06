 

Conversion Labs to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

The company’s presentation will be available on-demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal here and in the investor relations section at ConversionLabs.com beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 11.

Conversion Labs’ head of corporate development, Corey Deutsch, will discuss how the company’s recent accomplishments have translated into strong demand for its direct-to-consumer telemedicine products. This has resulted in a record annualized revenue run-rate of $53.9 million, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions at a record $23.0 million in November, up 517%.

He will also discuss the upcoming launch of Nava MD, the company’s first teledermatology and over-the-counter skincare brand featuring patented and clinically proven formulations.

Deutsch and Conversion Labs CEO Justin Schreiber will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

Register for the conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. To learn more about Conversion Labs, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About H.C. Wainwright
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.  H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information about H.C. Wainwright, visit www.hcwco.com.

