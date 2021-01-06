Conversion Labs to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 11, 2021

The company’s presentation will be available on-demand via the H.C. Wainwright conference portal here and in the investor relations section at C onversion L abs.com beginning at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 11.

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, has been invited to present at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021.

Conversion Labs’ head of corporate development, Corey Deutsch, will discuss how the company’s recent accomplishments have translated into strong demand for its direct-to-consumer telemedicine products. This has resulted in a record annualized revenue run-rate of $53.9 million, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) from subscriptions at a record $23.0 million in November, up 517%.

He will also discuss the upcoming launch of Nava MD, the company’s first teledermatology and over-the-counter skincare brand featuring patented and clinically proven formulations.

Deutsch and Conversion Labs CEO Justin Schreiber will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

Register for the conference here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. To learn more about Conversion Labs, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

