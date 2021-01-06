DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer 06.01.2021 / 22:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, announced today the appointment of Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2021. Mr. Lee succeeds Jens Holstein, who stepped down in December 2020, and will lead all corporate finance functions as a member of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG. He will be based in Planegg, Germany.

"I am delighted to welcome Sung to MorphoSys while the company executes on its first commercial launch and is establishing itself as an emerging leader in hematology-oncology and autoimmune diseases," said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the MorphoSys Supervisory Board. "Sung will bring a wealth of experience to the Management Board based on his excellent track record in scaling organizations and leading finance and investor relations functions in the U.S. and Europe."

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, added: "Throughout his career, Sung has demonstrated tremendous talent in driving financial performance and serving as a strategic thought partner. We are convinced that Sung's transformative mindset will be instrumental in executing our ambitious growth strategy and the accelerated development of our pipeline for the benefit of patients."

"I am thrilled to join MorphoSys and become part of a team that has proven its ability to make a real difference for people suffering from cancer," said Sung Lee. "MorphoSys is a prime example of an R&D-focused company that has successfully evolved into a commercial-stage company, and I am very excited to help shape its future growth."

Sung Lee has more than 20 years of finance leadership experience in biopharmaceutical and technology businesses. Mr. Lee joins MorphoSys from Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that role, Mr. Lee spent nearly 14 years at Gilead Sciences where he most recently led the global Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions.