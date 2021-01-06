McAfee to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Presentation details:
Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|
Time:
|
12:40 p.m. PT
The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
