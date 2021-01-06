McAfee to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Time: 12:40 p.m. PT

The presentation will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee’s investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

