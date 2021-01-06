Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon Mine
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas”, “Americas Gold and Silver” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an update on the Galena Complex and the Relief Canyon mine.
Highlights
- The Galena Complex had a strong finish to the year with Q4-2020 production of approximately 295,000 ounces of silver and 5.8 million pounds of lead (600,000 ounces AgEq1) compared with 160,000 ounces of silver and 2.6 million pounds of lead in Q4-2019 (296,500 AgEq), a year-over-year increase of over 100% on a AgEq basis.
- With the continued strong silver price, the Company is targeting to increase production at the Galena Complex to 1.8-2.0 million ounces of silver per year in 2022 by replacing the Galena hoist and increasing development on the 3700 and 4300 levels in 2021.
- The increase in production is based on the continued success of the Phase 1 drill program as part of the Galena Recapitalization plan, particularly from the 4300 Level targeting the upper
extensions of the 360 Complex and more recent drilling from the 3400 Level. Key intercepts include:
- Hole 34-117
- 1,017 g/t silver and 1.0% copper (or 1,121 g/t AgEq) over 2.9 meters2
including 2,195 g/t silver and 3.1% copper (or 2,513 g/t AgEq) over 0.8 meters
including 6,893 g/t silver and 3.0% copper (or 7,206 g/t AgEq) over 0.2 meters
- 1,017 g/t silver and 1.0% copper (or 1,121 g/t AgEq) over 2.9 meters2
- Hole 43-253
- 855 g/t silver, 0.7% copper and 0.4% lead (or 938 g/t AgEq) over 0.5 meters
including 4,458 g/t silver, 3.5% copper and 1.8% lead (or 4,888 g/t AgEq) over 0.1 meters
- 413 g/t silver and 10.2 % lead (or 786 g/t AgEq) over 1.5 meters
including 2,092 g/t silver and 43.4% lead (or 3,680 g/t AgEq) over 0.2 meters
- 855 g/t silver, 0.7% copper and 0.4% lead (or 938 g/t AgEq) over 0.5 meters
- Hole 34-117
- At Relief Canyon, commercial production is expected within the next two weeks, due to certain key personnel for the project being unable to remain onsite as a result of contracting COVID-19 and winter weather impacts.
“The Galena Complex is demonstrating the positive impact of having a diversified portfolio of assets and commodities,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “While I am disappointed by the unexpected delay in declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon, the health and safety of our workers far outweighs pushing to declare commercial production. We are having a strong start to 2021 at Relief Canyon, our key employees have returned to the site and the stacker is operating well. We look forward to declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon shortly.”
0 Kommentare