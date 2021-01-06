 

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 22:15  |  36   |   |   

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas”, “Americas Gold and Silver” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an update on the Galena Complex and the Relief Canyon mine.

Highlights

  • The Galena Complex had a strong finish to the year with Q4-2020 production of approximately 295,000 ounces of silver and 5.8 million pounds of lead (600,000 ounces AgEq1) compared with 160,000 ounces of silver and 2.6 million pounds of lead in Q4-2019 (296,500 AgEq), a year-over-year increase of over 100% on a AgEq basis.
  • With the continued strong silver price, the Company is targeting to increase production at the Galena Complex to 1.8-2.0 million ounces of silver per year in 2022 by replacing the Galena hoist and increasing development on the 3700 and 4300 levels in 2021.
  • The increase in production is based on the continued success of the Phase 1 drill program as part of the Galena Recapitalization plan, particularly from the 4300 Level targeting the upper extensions of the 360 Complex and more recent drilling from the 3400 Level. Key intercepts include:
    • Hole 34-117
      • 1,017 g/t silver and 1.0% copper (or 1,121 g/t AgEq) over 2.9 meters2
         including 2,195 g/t silver and 3.1% copper (or 2,513 g/t AgEq) over 0.8 meters
        including 6,893 g/t silver and 3.0% copper (or 7,206 g/t AgEq) over 0.2 meters
    • Hole 43-253
      • 855 g/t silver, 0.7% copper and 0.4% lead (or 938 g/t AgEq) over 0.5 meters
        including 4,458 g/t silver, 3.5% copper and 1.8% lead (or 4,888 g/t AgEq) over 0.1 meters
      • 413 g/t silver and 10.2 % lead (or 786 g/t AgEq) over 1.5 meters
        including 2,092 g/t silver and 43.4% lead (or 3,680 g/t AgEq) over 0.2 meters
  • At Relief Canyon, commercial production is expected within the next two weeks, due to certain key personnel for the project being unable to remain onsite as a result of contracting COVID-19 and winter weather impacts.

“The Galena Complex is demonstrating the positive impact of having a diversified portfolio of assets and commodities,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “While I am disappointed by the unexpected delay in declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon, the health and safety of our workers far outweighs pushing to declare commercial production. We are having a strong start to 2021 at Relief Canyon, our key employees have returned to the site and the stacker is operating well. We look forward to declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon shortly.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon Mine Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas”, “Americas Gold and Silver” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an update on the Galena Complex and the Relief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity