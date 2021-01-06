“The Galena Complex is demonstrating the positive impact of having a diversified portfolio of assets and commodities,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “While I am disappointed by the unexpected delay in declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon, the health and safety of our workers far outweighs pushing to declare commercial production. We are having a strong start to 2021 at Relief Canyon, our key employees have returned to the site and the stacker is operating well. We look forward to declaring commercial production at Relief Canyon shortly.”

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas”, “Americas Gold and Silver” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an update on the Galena Complex and the Relief Canyon mine.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon Mine

