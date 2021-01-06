 

AMD Expands Senior Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced several senior leadership promotions in support of the company’s long-term growth goals.

AMD announced two executive vice president promotions:

  • Darren Grasby to executive vice president and Chief Sales Officer, responsible for driving adoption of AMD products and delivering a world-class customer experience.
  • Devinder Kumar to executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, responsible for continued strengthening of the company's financial profile.

AMD also announced three senior vice president promotions:

  • Martin Ashton to senior vice president of Graphics Architecture and Radeon Technologies Group Intellectual Property (IP) with continued responsibility for leading the development of leadership GPU architectures and IP for gaming, data center and mobile products.
  • Mark Fuselier to senior vice president of Technology and Product Engineering, leading end-to-end engineering for new product introductions to deliver on the unprecedented demand for AMD products.
  • Sam Naffziger to senior vice president, Corporate Fellow and Product Technology Architect with continued responsibility for maximizing the competitiveness, efficiency and cost of next-generation AMD solutions.

“Our high-performance products and long-term roadmaps have placed AMD on a significant growth trajectory,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Aligning and expanding our senior leadership team around our highest-priority growth opportunities will continue the momentum we have built across our business in 2021 and beyond.”

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) websiteblogFacebook and Twitter pages. 

Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
(512) 602-4425
Drew.Prairie@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-5467
Laura.Graves@amd.com


Disclaimer

