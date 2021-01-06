Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Start Time Rescheduled
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday,
January 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call
will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.
A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.
About Meritage
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.
For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.
|Contact:
|Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
|(480) 515-8979
|investors@meritagehomes.com
