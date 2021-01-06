ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

St. Louis, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Gary Muenster, Executive Vice President & CFO, will make a Company presentation on Wednesday, January 13, at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will highlight the Company’s operations.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website ( www.escotechnologies.com ) at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Visuals presented will be available through the webcast link or by accessing the “Investor Presentation” link on the Company’s website.