SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.



The audio portions of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the event.