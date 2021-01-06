IntelGenx Announces Issuance of Shares in Payment of Interest on Outstanding Debentures

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (the “Corporation” or “IntelGenx”) announced that on December 31, 2020, it issued 887,880 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.335 per Common Share in payment of an aggregate of C$297,440 in interest owing on the Corporation’s 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2022 (the “Debentures”).



Under the terms of the trust indenture governing the Debentures (the “Indenture”), the Corporation has the option to pay the semi-annual interest on the Debentures in either cash or Common Shares, subject to customary conditions set forth in the Indenture. The issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest on the Debentures was subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Common Shares issued in payment of interest on the Debentures were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws.