Stone Center of Richmond, LLC and Stone Center of Fredericksburg, LLC Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

“We are very excited to welcome Stone Center of Virginia to the SiteOne family. They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Virginia. Stone Center is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and nursery products business in those markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Stone Center of Richmond, LLC and Stone Center of Fredericksburg, LLC (collectively, “Stone Center of Virginia”) joined SiteOne, effective December 31, 2020. Stone Center of Virginia serves the Richmond and Fredericksburg, Virginia markets with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“By joining SiteOne, we are now better positioned to deliver our commitment of unparalleled quality, service, and value to our loyal customers in the Central Virginia market,” said Marc Salafia, one of the Stone Center of Virginia founders. “We are especially excited for all of our employees and the opportunities they will have as part of a world-class organization.”

“Stone Center has an extremely talented and seasoned team, and we are thrilled to have them join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This was our 11th acquisition in 2020 as we continue to add terrific companies and teams to SiteOne to strengthen our business and expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005721/en/