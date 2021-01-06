Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: GBCI) will report fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on January 28, 2021. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 29, 2021.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 6941139. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghaqi5ja.