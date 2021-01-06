Thryv, Inc. Exceeds $2 Million in Transactions in First 2 Months of ThryvPay; Enhances Contactless Payment Options

Dallas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, announces milestones reached for ThryvPay SM , as well as enhancements to the software, allowing small businesses to offer safer, contactless customer interactions, such as sending invoices and processing payments the way today’s consumers have come to expect.

ThryvPay, the payment processing service designed specifically for service-driven small business, launched in late October 2020. In its first two months, ThryvPay reached a remarkable milestone, with users processing more than $2 million in total payment volume with more than 6,100 transactions completed.

Thryv is on pace to sign up 900 merchants into ThryvPay within 90 days of launching the new feature. Users have quickly adopted ThryvPay as their primary payment processing service thanks to competitive flat-rate fees, ACH capabilities, payment scheduling and the added ability to offset credit card processing fees by passing a convenience fee to customers. They also love additional benefits, such as allowing their customers to leave tips.

“We seldom receive tips from customers, however having the ability to receive tips from ThryvPay has increased the number of tips. Our crews are happy,” said Andy Corman, owner of AC Trash Hauling & More in Noblesville, Ind.

Current Thryv users can access ThryvPay directly through their Thryv dashboard today.

“It’s obvious that contactless payment options are the wave of the future for both business owners and their customers,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “When 64 percent of consumers say they could go an entire month without ever using cash, small business owners better have a plan in place to honor those wishes. ThryvPay, paired with the rest of Thryv’s end-to-end customer experience platform, answers that call easily.”

Thryv’s payment-related offerings uniquely cater to service-oriented small businesses and continue to rapidly evolve to create a full solution for small businesses of all types. This well-rounded approach to modern payment capabilities includes creating electronic estimates and invoices, real-time payment tracking, choice of payment processors, including ThryvPay, and integration with apps like Square and PayPal. Thryv also integrates with the ecommerce platform, Shopify, and will soon add Clover to the Thryv App Market, for businesses using point-of-sale payment devices.