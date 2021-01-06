Tricida to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:50 am PT / 2:50 pm ET. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Founder, President and CEO, will provide a company overview, business update and progress on the company’s key initiatives.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tricida website at IR.Tricida.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.