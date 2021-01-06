 

Laredo Petroleum Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

TULSA, OK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.

To participate on the call, dial 877.930.8286 (international dial-in 253.336.8309), using conference code 7561618 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 through Thursday, February 25, 2021. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855.859.2056, using conference code 7561618.

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contacts:
Ron Hagood: 918.858.5504 - RHagood@laredopetro.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laredo Petroleum Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call TULSA, OK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will host a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe