 

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly December Net Revenues and Record Number Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 22:46  |  38   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in December 2020 totaling approximately $15.1 million and the active sales consultants in the Company’s Usborne Books and More (UBAM) Sales Division grew to over 60,000 as of December 31, 2020.

Per Randall White, Chief Executive Officer, “We have finished the calendar year 2020 with continued record sales volumes. Our UBAM division generated approximately $14.3 million of net revenues in December 2020, an increase of $6.7 million, or 88%, over the prior year’s December net revenues of approximately $7.6 million. I am also very pleased to announce that our Retail Division reported net revenues of approximately $0.8 million, which was $0.3 million, or 60%, higher than December last year.”

Mr. White continued, “While no one could have predicted our growth over the past nine months, we were prepared for it and have delivered on our commitments.   Our definition of success; when preparation meets opportunity.”

Per Mr. White, “Our growth in UBAM active consultants continues to drive the overall growth in sales. Our active consultant count grew from just under 30,000 at the end of March 2020 to over 60,000 by the end of December 2020. This expanded sales force will continue to drive our growth in calendar 2021 and beyond. I want to thank our consultants for all their hard work during 2020 and let them know we will continue to support their increased sales volumes and recruiting efforts in the new year. This support is evidenced by our current $4.5 million capital expansion project to once again double our daily shipping capacity. This $4.5 million capital project two additional pick, pack and ship lines to our existing operations and will ensure we can keep up with new growth in the upcoming year. We also expect efficiency gains from the addition of this new production line.”

Mr. White concluded, “Our retail division’s sales rebounded in our fiscal third quarter ending November 30, 2020 and December net revenues were 60% higher than December 2019. This growth, along with the addition of new staff in our retail division’s inside sales team, makes us optimistic that the retail division’s sales will return to historical levels.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, book fairs with school and public libraries as well as sales over the internet.

Seite 1 von 3
Educational Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Monthly December Net Revenues and Record Number Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division TULSA, Okla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record net revenues in December 2020 totaling approximately …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Third Quarter Net Revenues and Record Number Active Sales Consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division