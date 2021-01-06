 

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Completion of Previously Announced Termination of Asset Management Agreement with Front Yard Residential Corporation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the previously announced transition contemplated by the Termination and Transition Agreement, dated August 13, 2020 (the “Termination Agreement”), by and among Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard”), Front Yard Residential L.P. and AAMC.

Transaction Highlights

  • AAMC was paid by Front Yard an aggregate termination fee of $46,000,000, of which $30,000,000 was paid to AAMC in cash and $16,000,000 was paid to AAMC in Front Yard’s common stock.
  • AAMC transferred the equity of the Company’s Indian subsidiary, the equity interests of the Company’s Cayman Islands subsidiary, and certain other assets used in connection with the operation of Front Yard’s business to Front Yard for aggregate consideration of the equity interests in Front Yard’s Indian subsidiary and $8,200,000, of which $3,200,000 was paid to AAMC in cash and $5,000,000 was paid to AAMC in Front Yard’s common stock.
  • The announced sale of Front Yard at $16.25 per share is expected to provide liquidity for the 1,624,465 shares of Front Yard stock that AAMC purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share.

“2020 has been a transitional year for AAMC. We have completed this transaction on-time and effectively for both Front Yard and AAMC.   This termination has provided us the opportunity to quickly right-size and optimize our operational footprint while significantly reducing our overhead costs. We have retained key personnel that developed and implemented successful non-performing loan and single-family rental equity investment strategies for AAMC's stakeholders and are now focused on our asset-based lending strategy at this juncture in the economic cycle. With the termination complete, we are solely focused on our new lines of business and generating positive cash flow to increase value for our shareholders,” stated Indroneel Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer of AAMC.

Management Changes

In connection with the completion of the Termination and Transition Agreement, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has accepted resignation letters from George G. Ellison, Robin N. Lowe, and Stephen H. Gray.

  • In accordance with the resignation letter entered by George G. Ellison and the Company, dated August 13, 2020, Mr. Ellison resigned as Co-Chief Executive Officer of AAMC. Following the resignation of Mr. Ellison, Indroneel Chatterjee remained as the sole Chief Executive Officer of AAMC.
  • In connection with the Termination Agreement, Robin N. Lowe resigned as Chief Financial Officer of AAMC. Pursuant to the terms of his Agreement, Mr. Lowe resigned as an officer and employee of the Company effective at the close of business on December 31, 2020.
  • Also, in connection with the termination of the AMA, Stephen H. Gray resigned as General Counsel and Secretary of AAMC. Pursuant to his resignation letter, Mr. Gray resigned as an officer and employee of the Company effective at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Appointment of New CFO

