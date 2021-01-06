ProShares Announces ETF Share Splits

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced today forward and reverse share splits on twelve of its ETFs. The splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

Two ETFs will forward split shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split Ratio RXL ProShares Ultra Health Care 2:1 TQQQ ProShares UltraPro QQQ 2:1

All forward splits will apply to shareholders of record as of market close on January 19, 2021, payable after market close on January 20, 2021. All forward splits will be effective prior to market open on January 21, 2021, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price. The ticker symbols and CUSIP numbers for the funds will not change.

The forward splits will decrease the price per share of each fund with a proportionate increase in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a two-for-one split, every pre-split share will result in the receipt of two post-split shares, which will be priced at one-half the net asset value (“NAV”) of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Forward Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical two-for-one forward split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 100 $120.00 $12,000.00 Post-Split 200 $60.00 $12,000.00

Reverse Splits

Ten ETFs will reverse split shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP MZZ ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 1:2 74348A343 74348A129 SDD ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 1:2 74348A327 74348A137 SDP ProShares UltraShort Utilities 1:2 74347B722 74347G721 SIJ ProShares UltraShort Industrials 1:2 74348A368 74348A111 SKF ProShares UltraShort Financials 1:2 74347B748 74347G713 SMDD ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 1:2 74347G879 74347G697 QID ProShares UltraShort QQQ 1:4 74347B243 74347G739 TWM ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 1:4 74348A319 74347G689 SPXU ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 1:5 74347B268 74347B110 SRTY ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 1:5 74348A152 74347G747

All reverse splits will be effective prior to market open on January 21, 2021, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price. The ticker symbols for the funds will not change. All funds undergoing a reverse split will be issued new CUSIP numbers, listed above.

The reverse splits will increase the price per share of each fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a one-for-four reverse split, every four pre-split shares will result in the receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced four times higher than the NAV of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical one-for-four reverse split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 1,000 $10.00 $10,000.00 Post-Split 250 $40.00 $10,000.00

Fractional Shares from Reverse Splits

For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example, not a multiple of four for a one-for-four reverse split), the reverse split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-reverse split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to your broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize gains or losses, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders.

