 

Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announces First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the close of business on Tuesday February 2, 2021.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/edwdo9co a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 4574609.

For those unable to participate on February 3, 2021, an archived version will be available until February 10, 2021 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 4574609.

As a reminder, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will be held virtually on February 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Participants can access the virtual Annual Meeting through the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/268494078.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com

