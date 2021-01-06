Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announces First Quarter Results on February 2, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the close of business on Tuesday February 2, 2021.



Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/edwdo9co a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 4574609.