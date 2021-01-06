 

Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces January 2021 Cash Dividend and Reinstatement of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01667 per common share for the period of January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021, which is equal to $0.20 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2021.

Reinstatement of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”)

DIV also announced today that the Board of Directors of the Corporation approved the reinstatement of the DRIP, commencing with the dividend payable to shareholders in respect of the month of January 2021. Shareholders that were enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and have not subsequently withdrawn will automatically resume participation in the DRIP.

The DRIP allows eligible holders of common shares to reinvest their cash dividends paid in respect of their common shares in additional common shares, which, at the Corporation’s election, will be issued from treasury or purchased on the open market. If the Corporation elects to issue common shares from treasury, such common shares will be purchased under the DRIP at a 3% discount to the volume weighted average of the closing price for the common shares on the TSX for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant dividend payment date. The Corporation may, from time to time, in its sole discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to common shares issued from treasury.

To be eligible to participate in the DRIP, holders of common shares must be resident in Canada. Participation in the DRIP does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in new common shares under the DRIP. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the DRIP having regard to their particular circumstances.

The full text of the DRIP is available under the “Investor Relations” section of the Corporation’s website located at www.diversifiedroyaltycorp.com and on Computershare’s website located at www.investorcentre.com. Eligible beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor, bank or brokerage firm to enroll in the DRIP. Eligible registered shareholders may enroll online at Computershare’s web portal located at www.investorcentre.com.

