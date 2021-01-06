 

Omega Alpha SPAC Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 23:25  |  65   |   |   

Omega Fund Management’s special purpose acquisition corporation, Omega Alpha SPAC, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $120,000,000. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 7, 2021 under the symbol “OMEG”. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Omega Alpha SPAC, sponsored by an affiliate of Omega Fund VI, L.P., is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Omega Alpha SPAC expects that its focus will be on the biotechnology sector in developed countries including, but not limited to, the United States and countries in Europe.

Jefferies LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Omega Alpha SPAC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388 or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to Omega Alpha SPAC’s offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Omega Alpha SPAC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Omega Alpha SPAC’s registration statement relating to the offering. Omega Alpha SPAC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omega Alpha SPAC Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering Omega Fund Management’s special purpose acquisition corporation, Omega Alpha SPAC, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity