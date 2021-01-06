Atkore International Group Inc. To Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Investor Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:45 pm Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Tuesday, April 13, 2021.