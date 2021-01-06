Aurcana Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up To C$15 Million with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (“ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$1.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION (" Aurcana " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the “ Private Placement ”) of up to 15,000,000 Units (C$15,000,000 at a price of C$1.00 per Unit (the “ Units ”), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, with a lead order of C$5.0 million from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. This lead order will be Palisades Goldcorp’s 4 th participation as an Aurcana lead order since February 2020.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company’s wholly owned Revenue Virginius (RV) Mine as well as funding for growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to grow future production volumes. Net proceeds will also be used for working capital and general and administrative expenses including potential opportunities to advance its wholly owned Shafter Project in light of the current silver price. In the event the Private Placement is oversubscribed, the Company may increase the number of Units, which will be confirmed by a further news release.

Finder’s fees to third parties may be paid in certain circumstances as part of the Private Placement.

The Units will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The common shares and Warrants (and any common shares issued pursuant to the Warrants, as applicable) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.