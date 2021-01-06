 

Aurcana Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up To C$15 Million with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 23:41  |  80   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Private Placement”) of up to 15,000,000 Units (C$15,000,000 at a price of C$1.00 per Unit (the “Units”), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, with a lead order of C$5.0 million from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. This lead order will be Palisades Goldcorp’s 4th participation as an Aurcana lead order since February 2020.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$1.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company’s wholly owned Revenue Virginius (RV) Mine as well as funding for growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to grow future production volumes. Net proceeds will also be used for working capital and general and administrative expenses including potential opportunities to advance its wholly owned Shafter Project in light of the current silver price. In the event the Private Placement is oversubscribed, the Company may increase the number of Units, which will be confirmed by a further news release.

Finder’s fees to third parties may be paid in certain circumstances as part of the Private Placement.

The Units will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The common shares and Warrants (and any common shares issued pursuant to the Warrants, as applicable) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurcana Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up To C$15 Million with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to announce a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe