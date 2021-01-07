Walgreens Boots Alliance Accelerates VillageMD Investment and Large-Scale Rollout of Primary Care Clinics

In July of 2020, Walgreens and VillageMD announced an expansion of their partnership and the intent to open 500 to 700 clinics, supported by WBA’s investment in VillageMD over three years of $1 billion in equity and convertible debt, which included an initial $250 million equity investment. WBA and VillageMD have now re-negotiated the terms of their agreements to enable WBA to accelerate their investment to increase the pace and scale of the rollout of the clinics and to adjust certain other terms. As of today, WBA’s $750 million investment has been completed.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced that WBA has accelerated its investment in VillageMD to support the opening of 600 to 700 Village Medical at Walgreens primary care clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets within the next four years, with the intent to build hundreds more thereafter. Walgreens is the first national pharmacy chain to offer full-service primary care clinics co-located at its stores at a large scale.

“Walgreens is focused on creating the pharmacy of the future, providing a broad and meaningful range of high-quality, affordable healthcare services to our patients and customers,” said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Through these conveniently located clinics at our neighborhood stores, we will uniquely integrate the pharmacist as a critical member of VillageMD’s multi-disciplinary care team to provide patients with personalized and coordinated care.”

“Together with Walgreens, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing accessible, coordinated primary care in more communities nationwide,” said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO at VillageMD. “Village Medical at Walgreens offers a full continuum of care to meet patients’ needs with a physician-led team of experienced providers. Our high-tech, high-touch model delivers exceptional and personal care to more patients at a time when coordinated primary care is most critical.”

In December of 2020, the companies announced plans to open the next 40 full-service primary care clinics in Texas, Arizona and Florida by the end of summer 2021. With many clinics in medically underserved areas, Village Medical at Walgreens will help meet the needs of patients, including those who may not have access to healthcare and are at greater risk of health disparities. The clinics will accept a wide range of health insurance options, offering cost-effective and comprehensive primary care to meet the full continuum of healthcare needs. Healthcare services are offered through a variety of ways, providing access to Village Medical care and support through in-person, at home and Village Medical telehealth providers on Walgreens Find Care, which is an online platform that connects patients with a wide range of health services.