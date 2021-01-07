LGI Homes Announces Record December, Fourth Quarter, and Year End 2020 Home Closings and Provides 2021 Home Closings and Active Communities Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced an all-time record for home closings during a single month with 1,630 homes closed in December 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 54.9%. In addition, the Company announced record-breaking quarterly home closings of 3,408 during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2,515 home closings in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 35.5% increase year-over-year. The Company closed 9,339 homes in 2020 surpassing its previous annual record of 7,690 home closings in 2019 by 21.4%.



“December capped a pivotal year for our Company, and we are extremely pleased with our results,” said Eric Lipar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our ability to build and close the homes in our backlog, as well as additional homes sold during the quarter, exceeded our expectations. We delivered a record-breaking 1,630 closings in December. Notably, this is more homes than we closed in all of 2013, the year we went public. Additionally, we closed 3,408 homes in our fourth quarter, which is more than we closed in all of 2015.”