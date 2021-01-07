DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, product development, order fulfillment and for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.