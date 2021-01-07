DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Lenexa, KS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording
products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale
in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the
public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, product development, order fulfillment and for general
corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the
offering.
Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239419) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 2, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.
