 

Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 02:00  |  10   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to present at 7:30AM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 132-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
John P. Sweeney
VP, Investor Relations
+1-717-849-7863
John.Sweeney@dentsplysirona.com


DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
EDAP Issues Letter to Shareholders
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Trevena, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Launch Activities for OLINVYK and Announces Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
11.12.20
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
21
Dentsply Sirona