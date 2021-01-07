Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13th.



Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to present at 7:30AM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.