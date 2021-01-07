 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Biogen, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 03:00  |  36   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) securities between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 6, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled “FDA advisory panel convenes to discuss whether Biogen Alzheimer's drug should be approved” which stated that “Biogen shares were halted ahead of the advisory panel meeting.” Later on November 6, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled “U.S. FDA panel votes cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer's drug.”

On this news, Biogen’s stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, the next trading day.

The complaint, filed on November 13, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Biogen securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Biogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Biogen, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
05.01.21
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) fester; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
04.01.21
Roche: Gesund mit breitem Burggraben in 2021 starten?
03.01.21
Bayer: Mit breitem Burggraben Glyphosat in 2021 vergessen?
02.01.21
Die Tops und Flops 2020 im Nasdaq 100
02.01.21
Biogen: Mit Buffet auf den Burggraben und die Erholung in 2021 setzen
23.12.20
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Evotec (EVT) fester, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
22.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an
21.12.20
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Vita34 (V3V) behauptet; Puma Biotech (0PB) ziehen an
21.12.20
The European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) Intramuscular Administration for Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
66
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera