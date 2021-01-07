 

Azincourt Energy Announces Flow-Through Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 03:03  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it will offer up to 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an “FT Unit”) by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.  Each “FT Unit” will be comprised of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of sixty months. In connection with the placement, the Company anticipates a single institutional investor will acquire up to 28,000,000 FT Units.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures”, for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).  It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on the continuation of the Company’s ongoing diamond drill program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. 

In connection with the placement, the Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible third-parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Company.  All securities to be issued in connection with the placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.  Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt.  Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com




