 

Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,882,352 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Harpoon Therapeutics expects that the gross proceeds from the sale of the shares will be approximately $100.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon Therapeutics. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 882,352 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Harpoon Therapeutics plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to fund the continued clinical development of HPN424 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, HPN536 in ovarian cancer and other solid tumors, HPN217 in multiple myeloma, and HPN328 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors expressing Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3; to advance the development of other pipeline candidates, including HPN601; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Baird and Truist Securities are acting as co-lead managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  Harpoon Therapeutics has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to this offering, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

