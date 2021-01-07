 

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 06:12  |  58   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington, DE – January 7, 2021 – Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (“Prelude” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 2,208,334 shares of its voting common stock and 291,666 shares of its non-voting common stock, each at a public offering price of $60.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Prelude. In addition, Prelude has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of voting common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

