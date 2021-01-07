 

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires two food-anchored properties for around EUR 34 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 07:10  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires two food-anchored properties for around EUR 34 million

07.01.2021 / 07:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Presse release

Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires two food-anchored properties for around EUR 34 million

Broderstorf, 7 January 2021 - With notarisation in December 2020 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has acquired two further retail properties.

On the one hand, the City Center in Northeim (Lower Saxony) was acquired, which is the main shopping location with a wide range of daily needs within a radius of around 20 kilometres and is located in a very good micro-location in the centre of the city. Of the total lettable space of around 19,750 m², the majority is retail space let to a defensive tenant mix with anchor tenants Netto Marken-Discount (Edeka), Rossmann, Woolworth, KiK, H&M and C&A. In addition, residential and office space accounts for a portion of approximately 5,500 m². The annualised rent is currently around EUR 2.6 million with a WALT of around 4.6 years. The vacancy rate is currently 7%.

On the other hand, a retail park in Zittau (Saxony) with a rental area of around 15,200 m² was acquired. The main anchor tenant of the property is Kaufland (Schwarz Group) as well as a Euronics store and a furniture shop. The annualised rent is approx. EUR 0.9 million with a WALT of approx. 4.4 years. The current vacancy rate is 8%.

The purchase volume for both properties totals around EUR 34 million with a total annual rent of EUR 3.5 million, resulting in a purchase yield of around 10.3%.

Thus, the total portfolio (pro forma) currently comprises 171 properties with a total lettable area of over 980,000 m² and a balance sheet value of around EUR 880 million. The portfolio currently generates an annual rent of around EUR 70 million.

In addition, DKR is currently in the middle of further concrete purchase processes and expects further acquisitions in the near future.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based in Broderstorf is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use ("basic retail") in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the management and development of real estate with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves.
Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3).

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533


07.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158827

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1158827  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158827&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires two food-anchored properties for around EUR 34 million DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires two food-anchored properties for around EUR 34 million 07.01.2021 / 07:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold stellt ein Jahresende-Update für 2020 bereit
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Auftragseingang (AE) für Q4 2020 und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Leasing Neugeschäft in Höhe von 71,2% des ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT erwirbt zwei lebensmittelgeankerte Immobilien für rund EUR 34 Mio. (deutsch)
07:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT erwirbt zwei lebensmittelgeankerte Immobilien für rund EUR 34 Mio.
17.12.20
Deutsche Konsum REIT will Dividende von 40 Cent je Aktie ausschütten
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG successfully closes 2019/2020 financial year
17.12.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 erfolgreich ab

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
89
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG