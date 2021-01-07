SoftwareONE acquires Intelligence Partner, a leading Spanish Google Cloud services company

Stans, Switzerland, 7 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Intelligence Partner, a leading Google Cloud services company serving the Spanish, Brazilian and Middle Eastern markets. The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareONE's Google Cloud capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve customers with multi-cloud strategies in Europe and beyond.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Intelligence Partner (www.intelligencepartner.com ) offers the complete portfolio of Google Cloud products, along with related consulting, migration and managed services. The company is a Google Cloud Premier Partner with deep expertise in Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), Google Maps, Google Cloud Platform and Cloud Analytics and CRM. In addition, Intelligence Partner acts as a partner for Salesforce, Sugar CRM, tableau and Task4Work. With approximately 80 highly skilled and certified employees, Intelligence Partner serves more than 600 customers across Europe, Brazil and the Middle East. In 2019, the company reported gross profit of approximately CHF 6 million.

"Customers want to choose the best solution for their business and digital transformation needs. With the addition of Intelligence Partner, we will offer customers the potential of the Google suite of products, including specifically Google Cloud Platform. Furthermore, the company's strong team of Google specialists will form the foundation of a future global Google practice, allowing customers worldwide to benefit from the full Google suite from a trusted partner with SoftwareONE," said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE.