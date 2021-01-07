 

Alcon Announces Launch of AcrySof IQ Vivity, the First and Only Non-Diffractive Extended Depth of Focus Intraocular Lens in the U.S.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, has commercially launched the first and only non-diffractive extended depth of focus intraocular lens (IOL) in the U.S. – the AcrySof IQ VivityTM IOL (Vivity). This new presbyopia-mitigating lens is now available to all U.S. ophthalmologists for patients undergoing cataract surgery. Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss globally.3 The U.S. market is expected to grow to 5.4 million cataract surgeries by 2025.4 With the aging population, the number of people in the U.S. with cataracts is expected to double by 2050.3

Vivity is a first-of-its-kind, non-diffractive extended depth of focus IOL with Alcon’s proprietary non-diffractive X-WAVE technology, which stretches and shifts light without splitting it.1 Vivity delivers monofocal-quality distance (far) with excellent intermediate (at arm’s length) and functional near vision (up close).*2 The lens expands Alcon’s growing portfolio of presbyopia-mitigating IOLs to meet the needs of cataract patients who are interested in restoring their visual performance and improving their lifestyle.

“With the introduction of Vivity, Alcon continues to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growing our IOL portfolio and delivering differentiated innovations that meet surgeon and patient needs,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “We now offer two next-generation presbyopia-mitigating IOL options, with the PanOptix Trifocal for patients who want to be more spectacle independent at all distances and Vivity for patients who seek to improve their intermediate and near vision, with a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile.”

Also available in toric designs, Vivity is built on Alcon’s trusted and proven AcrySof IQ IOL platform that has been implanted in more than 125 million eyes globally.5 According to results from a U.S. clinical trial, patients who had the Vivity lens implanted experienced renewed vision and lifestyle benefits, including:2

  • 94% and 92% of Vivity patients reported very good or good vision at distance and arm’s length, respectively, without glasses in bright light, with vision of 20/20 at distance and greater than 20/25 at intermediate*†2
  • Comparable visual disturbance profile to a monofocal IOL*2

“The Vivity lens is a disruptive technology that fills a gap for eye surgeons as a presbyopia-mitigating IOL option for those patients who are not candidates for a diffractive IOL platform, but want some spectacle independence,” said Dr. Cathleen McCabe, Chief Medical Officer, Eye Health America and Medical Director, The Eye Associates. “This lens has a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile, a low incidence of severe or very bothersome glare and halos, and provides a continuous extended range of vision which can meet the needs of many cataract patients.”

