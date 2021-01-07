DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Expansion Northern Data acquires data center site in Northern Sweden fully powered by green energy 07.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- CEO Thillainathan: "Significant expansion step"

- Lowest electricity prices within the EU with 100 percent renewable energy

- Highly scalable thanks to up to 4.5 gigawatts of available hydropower



Frankfurt am Main - January 7, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) acquires a data center facility in Northern Sweden to meet massive customer demand. The site currently consists of six data center halls on an area of 2.5 hectares and will now be further expanded by Northern Data following the acquisition.

Northern Data's new site is located in the Northern Swedish city of Boden, which has an average annual temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius due to its location around 80 kilometers south of the Arctic Circle. The location is therefore ideal for passive energy-saving cooling of the HPC hardware.

In addition to the ideal HPC temperature conditions, the region in Northern Sweden is characterized by high connectivity and very cheap regional surplus electricity from renewable energy sources. The electricity for Northern Data's new site is 100 percent sourced from renewable energy, generated by hydropower plants in the region. The local hydropower plants have a capacity of about 4.5 gigawatts (GW), producing about 14 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which is available to Northern Data at the lowest electricity prices in the EU.

Not least due to the cool air temperatures near the Arctic Circle, an excellent PUE value ("Power Usage Effectiveness") of 1.07 is achieved. The PUE value puts the total energy consumption of a data center in relation to the energy consumption of the IT infrastructure. The closer the value is to 1.0, the more efficient the data center. With a value of 1.07, Northern Data's future data center is among the worldwide leaders and is well below the industry average of 1.67.