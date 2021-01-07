 

DGAP-News Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 07:30  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland

07.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Long-standing customer orders 33 N163/5.X turbines
- First turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres

Hamburg, 7 January 2021. At the end of December 2020, the Nordex Group received another order for N163/5.X turbines in the Delta4000 series. wpd placed an order with the Nordex Group for 33 turbines for the 188 MW "Karhunnevankangas" project in Finland. The order also includes a Premium Service contract covering a period of 15 years and an option to extend by a further five years.

Installation and completion of the wind farm in the north of Ostrobothnia in western Finland is scheduled for 2022. The turbines will be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, resulting in a total output for the wind farm of 188 MW. For the first time the Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 159 metres. The height of the rotor blade tips of 240 metres means that the turbines reach higher wind strata with less turbulence at the site, which is located near the coast.

"We are excited to have another wind farm with Nordex state of the art wind turbines" says Heikki Peltomaa, Managing Director of wpd Finland Oy and continues: "We are looking for late 2022 to start delivering emission free electricity to Europe's largest paper company UPM based on corporate PPA."

"The N163/5.X is ideally suited to sites with medium wind speeds and is a highly efficient solution for this project site on Finland's west coast. We are pleased to note the renewed trust shown by wpd in our turbine technology and that here we are able to install it on tubular steel towers with hub heights of just under 160 metres," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Seite 1 von 3
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: wpd has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 188 MW in Finland 07.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Long-standing customer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold stellt ein Jahresende-Update für 2020 bereit
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Auftragseingang (AE) für Q4 2020 und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Leasing Neugeschäft in Höhe von 71,2% des ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: wpd hat der Nordex Group einen Auftrag über 188 MW in Finnland erteilt (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: wpd hat der Nordex Group einen Auftrag über 188 MW in Finnland erteilt
05.01.21
Tech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und Nordex (NDX1) sehr fest, NASDAQ zieht wieder an
05.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger ziehen nach Rekord die Handbremse an
05.01.21
Information: Transaktionen der Trend- und Trade-Liste
05.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex auf Hoch seit gut vier vier Jahren - BofA optimistisch
04.01.21
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ gibt ab; Tesla (TL0) auf neuem Hoch
04.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nordex SE (deutsch)
04.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nordex SE (deutsch)
04.01.21
Nordex - Rally vor Pause?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
77.379
Nordex buy ("First Berlin")