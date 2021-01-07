 

BRAIN Group expands its US products business with the successful acquisition of Biosun Biochemicals Inc.

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN Group expands its US products business with the successful acquisition of Biosun Biochemicals Inc.

Zwingenberg, Germany, January 7th, 2021

BRAIN Group expands its US products business with the successful acquisition of Biosun Biochemicals Inc.

Today, BRAIN AG announced that it has acquired Biosun Biochemicals Inc., Tampa, Florida, a successful distributor, formulator and blender of enzymes, flavors, food ingredients as well as natural colors in the US market. This acquisition will further enhance the growth trajectory of BRAIN's BioIndustrial division and improve the distribution capabilities in North America.

BRAIN AG (B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG) has concluded an agreement to purchase all shares of Florida, US, based Biosun Biochemicals Inc. from founder and chairman Mark Messersmith. The transaction has closed on January 1st, 2021.

Biosun is a distributor, formulator and blender offering a full line of ingredients including: flavors, enzymes, natural colors and specialty food ingredients. Biosun is a select United States distributor for Givaudan's flavors. The company generates revenues in the low to mid-single digit million USD range and has been profitable for all of its years of operation. Further terms of the agreement will not be publicly disclosed.

The completion of this acquisition will give BRAIN an enhanced access to the large and important US market, bring many established customer relationships to the group and enhance BRAIN's growth trajectory in North America. Biosun will continue to operate under the current company name.

Mark Messersmith, Chairman & Founder, Biosun Biochemicals Inc., states: "I have founded Biosun over 20 years ago which today is a well respected multifaceted distributor and blender of unique food ingredient formulations in the US market. With BRAIN as a successor I have now found the optimal owner to accelerate Biosun's growth ambitions and to open a new chapter in the business development for my employees and to offer new possibilities to our valued customers."

