CureVac : CureVac and Bayer join forces on COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV 07.01.2021

- Companies enter into a collaboration and services agreement

- Bayer to support CureVac in numerous areas, including development and supply of CVnCoV

- CureVac benefits from Bayer's expertise and established infrastructure

- Plan to facilitate the supply of several hundred million doses



Berlin and Tübingen, Germany/ Boston, USA, January 7, 2021 - Bayer has signed a collaboration and services agreement with CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will support the further development, supply and key territory operations of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV. To this end, Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries.

"The need for vaccines against COVID-19 is enormous. We are therefore pleased to be able to provide significant support to CureVac, a leader in mRNA technology, in advancing the further development and supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate," said Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG and President of the Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. "We are highly committed to making our capabilities and networks available to help end this pandemic."

"We are very happy to join forces with Bayer, whose expertise and infrastructure will help us make our vaccine candidate CVnCoV even more rapidly available to as many people as possible," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "Building on the positive data we have seen so far with CVnCoV, we now also have another strong partner on our side to get the vaccine to the people who need it following the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals."