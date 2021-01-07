 

Novo Holdings participates in BioGeneration Ventures IV Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 09:15  |  58   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Ventures, the ventures arm of Novo Holdings, today announces its participation in the BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) oversubscribed fourth fund, 'BGV IV', which has closed at EUR 140M ($170 million). 

As one of the most active biotech investors in US and Europe, Novo Ventures' investment strategy is to identify and invest in life science companies developing innovative products with the potential to significantly advance patient care. This investment in BGV IV Fund enhances Novo Ventures' reach into BGV's home market, the Benelux, which is fast becoming one of the leading and most productive life sciences regions in Europe. 

BGV, which is based in The Netherlands, aims to build new companies in Europe around either single asset or technology platforms, with the goal of creating transformational new medicines and also creating significant returns for its LPs. The BGV IV fund follows the same successful investment strategy as the firm's three prior funds and the team has already made four new investments from BGV IV. 

Commenting on the investment, Naveed Siddiqi, Senior Partner at Novo Ventures, said:
"Europe continues to be at the forefront of both life science innovation and investment, and Novo Ventures is proud to be one of the most active direct investors in European life sciences. This investment enables us to better access the high-quality science being discovered and developed particularly in the Benelux region, and it is a continuation of our strategy to selectively enhance our reach in life science hotspots around the world through collaborative relationships. We have been impressed with BGV's strong track record in company creation and efforts to promote pioneering science and entrepreneurs. Our international investment team's long and diverse experience and deep capital pool enables us to support companies through to key value inflection points. We are excited to have close access into this ecosystem and look forward to working alongside BGV's talented team in backing the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovation."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Holdings participates in BioGeneration Ventures IV Fund COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Novo Ventures, the ventures arm of Novo Holdings, today announces its participation in the BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) oversubscribed fourth fund, 'BGV IV', which has closed at EUR 140M ($170 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $10.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures
Kharon And Accuity Partner To Advance Sanctions-Related Risk Screening
SeABank (Vietnam) increased charter capital, extended network to 180 branches and is approved to ...
ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport
OBI Pharma, Inc. to Present at the 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Hello Pal Announces New Record of $2,114,000 in Revenue for December 2020
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203
Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods