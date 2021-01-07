ImaginAb Announces License and Supply Agreement with Pfizer for CD8 ImmunoPET Technology

Quantitative imaging of CD8 T cells enables quicker identification of drug efficacy, therefore potentially reducing the length of clinical trials, reducing costs and helping new therapies to advance to market faster, which ultimately will improve treatment and care of cancer patients.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a leading global provider of immuno-oncology imaging agents, today announced it has signed a new multi-year, non-exclusive license with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to supply 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent, which can be used to image CD8 T cells in cancer patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will supply clinical doses of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent to Pfizer for use in select oncology clinical trials. In addition, ImaginAb will provide technical, clinical, and regulatory support to Pfizer. ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for manufacturing and other support. No other terms were disclosed.

This agreement expands upon the relationship between the companies following the pre-competitive alliance between ImaginAb, Pfizer and other global pharmaceutical companies which focused on the development of 89Zr CD8 ImmunoPET technology. The alliance, announced on October 14, 2019, has assisted in advancing the 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb said: "Pfizer continues to be a great partner and supporter of our efforts to develop this innovative PET imaging technology, and we are delighted to expand our relationship further.

Wilson continued "Imaginab is actively investing in the clinical and global supply chain development of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent to provide simple turnkey access to this novel technology. Our goal is to enable the widespread use and adoption of 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET technology, which will help our partners to predict therapeutic efficacy and treatment outcomes in cancer patients more precisely and earlier in a clinical trial. Working with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, will help us achieve our goal."

"CD8 T cells play such a pivotal role in immunotherapy of many cancers and our 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET is one of the most widely used imaging technology used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to track CD8 T cells in patients."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy agents. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against oncology and immunology targets including the 89Zr CD8 ImmunoPET targeting CD8 T cells. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine ventures Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

The 89Zr CD8 Immuno-PET agent ([89Zr]-Df-IAB22M2C) is a [89Zr]-labeled minibody that binds the CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. CD8 T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumor cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8 T cells can be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

