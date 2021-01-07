 

Heijmans sells 95 rental apartments in Noorderhaven project in Zutphen

Heijmans has reached agreement with housing corporation Habion on the sale of ground and the realisation of 95 rental apartments in the Noorderhaven development in Zutphen. The start of construction is scheduled for Q2 2021. Heijmans’ share of the project represents a value of around € 27.5 million.

Care apartments and liberalised sector rentals
The project in the Gelderland province comprises 95 rental apartments, with 36 of these care apartments and 59 liberalised sector rentals. All apartments meet the criteria to be called Net Zero Energy (which produces as much energy as it uses over the course of a year). The complex will comprise a total of 110 apartments (including 15 Heijmans owner-occupier apartments). The blocks consist of three and four construction layers, a closed communal garden and a free-standing block with storage/bicycle storage. The complex also provides around 400 m2 of business property and 200 m2 of communal space.

Noorderhaven
The Noorderhaven area development in Zutphen is a unique space where the city, the local landscape and the IJssel river converge. The existing landscape and cultural heritage elements of this area formed the basis of the urban planning design. As a result, nature, history and homes are inextricably linked. As the builders of a healthy living environment, Heijmans sees Noorderhaven as a special place for sustainable development.

About Habion
Habion provides elderly tenants with a place where they can feel at home. Habion has more than 12,500 residential units for elderly people in more than 120 locations across the country. These include both independent homes and residential units in care homes. Habion sees it as its mission to provide vulnerable seniors with safe and comfortable homes. As part of our management and development of new projects, we ask seniors what they themselves want and what they can do. This is how we arrive at new living concepts and seniors who are more satisfied with their homes.

About Heijmans
Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

