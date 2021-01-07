 

IDEX Biometrics to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on 13 January 2021

07.01.2021, 07:58  |   |   |   

Oslo, Norway, 7 January 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. CEO Vince Graziani and CFO Derek D’Antilio will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday 13 January 2021, which is being held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham representative (conferences@needhamco.com) or IDEX’s investor relations.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

U.S. Investor Contact:

Brett L Perry, Shelton Group
E-mail: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Tel: +1 214 272 0070

Company Contacts:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


