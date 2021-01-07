IDEX Biometrics to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on 13 January 2021

Oslo, Norway, 7 January 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. CEO Vince Graziani and CFO Derek D’Antilio will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday 13 January 2021, which is being held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham representative ( conferences@needhamco.com ) or IDEX’s investor relations.